memlab

Analyzes JavaScript heap and finds memory leaks in browser and node.js

Define Your Test

Define E2E test scenarios on browser interaction:

// test.js
function url() {
  return 'https://www.google.com/maps/';
}
async function action(page) {
  await page.click('button[aria-label="Hotels"]');
}
async function back(page) {
  await page.click('[aria-label="Clear search"]');
}


module.exports = {action, back, url};

Run memlab in CLI

Find memory leaks with the custom E2E test scenario:

$ memlab run --scenario test.js
Support memory analyses for the previous browser test:
# Analyze duplicated string in heap
$ memlab analyze string
# Check unbound object growth
$ memlab analyze unbound-object
# Get shapes with unbound growth
$ memlab analyze unbound-shape
# Discover more memory analyses
$ memlab analyze -h

Programming API

Memory analysis for JavaScript heap snapshots:

const {findLeaks, takeSnapshots} = require('@memlab/api');


async function test() {
  const scenario = {
    url: () => 'https://www.facebook.com',
  };
  const result = await takeSnapshots({scenario});
  const leaks = findLeaks(result);
  // ...
}

Who's using memlab?